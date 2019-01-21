The Redwood-River Valley wrestlers cruised to a pair of dual meet wins Jan. 17 at the BOLD triangular.

The Badgers rolled to a 69-11 win over the host Warriors.

Carter Brandt (106) and Owen Bertram (113) opened the match with back-to-back falls. Damico Arredondo would then pick up a forfeit at 120 before the Warriors earned wins at 126 and 132.

Omar Arredondo earned a third-period fall at 138, Joseph Anderson won by forfeit at 145 and Tayte Harazin was a 9-3 winner over Anthony Maher at 152.

Brayden Reynolds and Andy Fischer each recorded falls at 160 and 170, and Mason Rummel needed just 50 seconds to win by fall at 182. James Ploeger was a winner by forfeit at 195, Kaleb Haase earned a first-period fall at 220 and Chad Maddock won by first-period fall at heavyweight.

The Badgers also picked up a win over Section foe MAHACA 48-28.

Brandt made it a 2-for-2 night with a 17-3 major decision victory at 106.

The Badgers then lost the next four matches to trail 22-4 before rallying in the middle and upper weights to earn the win.

Omar Arredondo claimed a 23-8 technical fall at 138, Harazin won by first-period fall at 152 and Reynolds was a 10-3 winner at 160.

Fischer made it two falls on the night with a second-period pin at 170, and Rummel won by fall in 33 seconds as he only had to spend a total of 1:23 on the mat in his two matches.

Ploeger won by fall in just 29 seconds at 195, and Haase and Maddock each won by forfeit.

The win over MAHACA should help for Section 3AA-North seeding, as the Badgers now have posted wins over both MAHACA and Monte UNITED. Marshall/Lakeview remains undefeated atop the standings along with Fairmont/MCW.