Decisions, decisions. That’s what buying a home is all about. Probably the most crucial decision - once you’ve chosen a location and price point - is whether to buy a fixer upper or a move-in ready house. Popular TV shows like "Property Brothers," "This Old House," and the late great "Fixer Upper" make DIY home improvement look like a piece of cake … but is it really?

For guidance in the right type of home purchase for you, check out this professional advice from Kate Wright, Associate Broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers.

How would you define fixer upper vs. move-in ready?

My definition of a fixer upper is a home that will need significant work either prior to - or right after - moving in.

Move-in-ready would be ready for you to move in, get settled, and enjoy the home immediately upon closing. This includes scenarios where you might choose to do small projects, like swapping out some light fixtures or changing paint colors. However, these projects are not "musts" nor do they affect the integrity of the house.

What are the advantages of buying a fixer upper?

If you’re able to put in monetary resources, time and perhaps sweat equity, you get to create the home that you wanted, specific to your own taste. Often if you budget correctly and do the projects to scale you’re able to grow your equity.

