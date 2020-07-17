Streaming and on-demand changed the way we watched television long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, you could probably find most of your favorite TV shows through a few streaming platforms, but as the demand for shows to watch has grown, more and more classic and new TV shows are becoming available through multiple streaming services.
Here are a few streaming services you can use to track down your all-time favorite TV shows or maybe find something new to occupy your time.
Peacock (NBC)
The newest streaming service, NBC’s Peacock launched on July 15.
Find it: https://www.peacocktv.com
Amazon Prime Video
You can watch popular movies and TV along with Amazon Originals.
Find it: https://amzn.to/3jax9a5
Hulu
You can stream the latest TV releases, new seasons of your favorites and stream the latest movies.
Find it: https://www.hulu.com
HBO Max
Stream new hits, classic favorites and Max Originals.
Find it: https://www.hbomax.com
Disney+
Explore the world of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, "Star Wars" and National Geographic.
Find it: https://www.disneyplus.com
CBS All Access
Stream a large catalog of both classic and new CBS programming, and access to live NFL games and CBS News.
Find it: https://www.cbs.com/all-access
Showtime
You can watch full seasons and complete series, commercial free.
Find it: https://www.sho.com/stream-showtime
Netflix
Stream all your favorite TV shows of the past and present along with Netflix original content.
Find it: https://www.netflix.com/