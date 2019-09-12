Kelly Clarkson just might be America’s reigning sweetheart. The singer, songwriter, actress, author and television personality is about to get even more “likable,” if that’s even possible. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered Sept. 9, on NBC daytime.



When I first learned about her talk show, I was like, “This is a no brainer!” She’s the perfect person to host her own TV talk show. No other person out there right now could do a show like this one is being touted, except for maybe Pink. I’d want to watch her show, too, if she had one.



Clarkson is so down-to-earth, which, in turn, makes her entirely relatable. Toss in the fact that she’s very humbled by her success and very sincere with her career. She also gets a little star-struck around other celebrities with whom she’s always admired, which, again, is rather charming.



Having her own show also adds another dimension to her already hectic life. She’s a successful recording artist as well as a returning “Coach” on TV’s “The Voice,” which returns Sept. 23. Couple those big jobs with her most important job, being a mom to four children, and you’ve got a machine. I trust she can handle the pressure. After all, she was the first to survive Simon Cowell.



It’s almost hard to believe that its been 17 years since Clarkson won the inaugural season of TV’s biggest reality talent show, “American Idol.” Then, at 20, is when America fell in love with the girl from Burleson, Texas. She sang her way into our hearts and homes week after week to ultimately claim the coveted prize of being named our first “American Idol.”



Since then, Clarkson has been a major force in the music business. Winning the show gave her an instant record deal, plus a massive fan base from the get-go. Her debut single, “A Moment Like This,” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 and became the best-selling single of 2002.



The accolades continued with each album release and her star just seemed to get bigger and brighter. What was so amazing was that she remained grounded - that is almost unheard of when celebrity takes over.



She has sold over 28 million albums and nearly 50 million singles worldwide, all the while placing 27 singles on the Hot 100. Some her biggest hits include “Since U Been Gone,” “Because Of You,” “Walk Away,” “Breakaway,” “Never Again,” “Already Gone,” “All I Ever Wanted,” “Mr. Know It All,” “Don’t You Wanna Stay” (with Jason Aldean), “Catch My Breath,” “Invincible,” “Piece By Piece,” “Love So Soft” and her other No. 1′s “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger.”



I’ve been fortunate to see her perform live three times and each time I come away an even bigger fan.



Her return to TV came as a surprise to many when she accepted NBC’s offer to be a coach on “The Voice,” TV’s other big reality entertainment show. There was a lot of hoopla over her not choosing to go with ABC’s reboot of “Idol,” but Clarkson saw “The Voice” as a better opportunity to connect with aspiring singers. Team Kelly has been victorious both seasons she’s been a coach. Is a third win in her future?



With Grammy’s, AMA’s, Billboard Awards, ACM’s and numerous other honors, she’s still just your typical girl - a girl who loves people and loves to talk with them. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is more of what we already love.

