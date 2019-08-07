LOS ANGELES - FX is playing up the scary over the merry for its upcoming three-part “A Christmas Carol” miniseries.



Guy Pearce leads the gritty British adaptation as a younger Ebenezer Scrooge, who might be more handsome than most takes on the classic Charles Dickens novel but is no less cruel.



“I didn’t want him to look like his soul because his soul is pretty wretched,” writer Steven Knight said Aug. 6 via satellite during the production’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour.



“But on the outside he’s okay and what I wanted to do is to have an audience say to themselves why is this person like this ... and I hope that in the three hours we explore the reasons behind what Ebenezer Scrooge is, why has he become this person.”



Pearce said the miniseries, which will air in December, follows the narrative path not often taken when adapting the classic story. But the character still presents a timeless and ideal challenge for an actor in understanding the psyche of Scrooge.



“It’s the perfect thing for an actor to play,” he said. “You get to look at the reasons for why you are the way you are. The beauty of this piece of literature is that it’s broad enough that there are many ways it can be realized and portrayed.”



Joining Pearce for the Nick Murphy-directed miniseries is Andy Serkis, known best for his motion-capture performances in the “Lord of the Ring” and “Planet of the Apes.” But for “A Christmas Carol,” he’ll be live and in the flesh as the ghost of Christmas past, a 1,000-year-old spirit who is exhausted by his existence of poking and prodding at the souls of his charges. But in Scrooge, he sees a stubborn soul that fascinates him.



“The journey the spirits go on is one of trying to crack open and make Scrooge face himself and open his soul up, and force him, as the character says, to have an intimate inspection of his soul,” Serkis said.



“A Christmas Carol” was born from an age of inequality and poverty for much of Victorian England, something many of its iterations have glossed over or largely ignored. But Knight and his cast said they plan on addressing it head on with the miniseries, which will be a deeper, richer and more grim take on the well-known story.



“What one hopes to achieve is to get close to what Dickens achieved, which is to take the squalor and take that suffering and take those realities, but also have that sort of joy ... that was a part of everything he wrote, in terms of how he enjoys the characters he is writing even Scrooge, even his worst,” Knight said.



The series won’t be politically overt in its tackling of the class system and how that relates to the present struggles of 2019. But Dickens’ recognizable themes will certainly speak for themselves.



“Any piece of great literature is sort of timeless in that you can see parallels in what is going on now,” Knight said.



Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy are among the producers of the series.

Hunter Ingram can be reached at Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com. Hunter is a member of the Television Critics Association.