The human body is trainable, even during a pandemic when you are stuck at home. Whether you attend the gym frequently or casually, the thought of being inside a gym covered in germs can be frightening. COVID-19 is spreading and gyms, health clubs, and fitness centers around the nation are closing their doors to protect their members and non-members.

The good news is that the human body is not only trainable at a gym, but it is also trainable inside your home. Staying active and celebrating the gift of movement can be performed anywhere, we just need to be a little creative. Training isn't something you only do at a gym and getting in shape isn't something you only do for a wedding, the beach or the lake. If you're fit, healthy and you can move, then anything is possible, even during a pandemic.

Here are some tips on how to stay active at home:

Search for certified/qualified coaches online within social media and apps. The world-wide-web is full of scams and deceptions. Be aware of the tricky fitness fads and impossible burpee challenges. Look for basic yoga classes via instructors, Zumba or strength training with a coach who implemented the strength routine. Find what works for you, train and enjoy the gift of fitness.Go outside and move. Just move. Walk, run, bike, jog, etc. Let the dog join you, he or she also needs to move. Inhale the fresh air that nature offers you. Maybe you want to use a Fitbit to track your steps, or maybe you want to time yourself for a continued challenge. Either way, exercise doesn't have to be a long workout as an hour's walk may do more to heal the body and repair the soul.Squat, Push, Hinge, Pull, Carry something. These are five basic movements in the training world that every human can learn. If you are new to these patterns, find a coach online to help you become familiar. If you are polished with these patterns, then find various ways to load these five movement patterns. These patterns will keep you strong, and there is nothing wrong with being strong. Continue to train your entire body within a range of 45 minutes to an hour. You don't need much more than that.Fitness doesn't need to be expensive. If you are on a budget and are not able to purchase multiple pieces of equipment, have no fear. Your body weight is enough. Grab a chair and elevate your feet for more resisted pushups and planks. Load a heavy book bag and squat with it. Use soup cans or water bottles for upper body resistance training. It can be that simple. Walking up a hill with a loaded backpack for a half-hour straight is considered a healthy fitness routine.Continue to educate yourself and understand your value. Be bought in. Keep your sword sharpened. This will relieve any anxiety or stress that you are feeling. Incorporate reading into your daily routine. Find that new book that you have been eager to read. Search for information that makes you feel alive. Journaling is a useful strategy as well. It is also a tool for stress relief, and it can take multiple forms. You can express gratitude every day, release your emotions, painting, imagery, and relaxation. Guide yourself in the right direction with reading and writing. They are two undying principles of mental health.

