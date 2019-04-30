If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Rib Tips: Rib tips with beans and coleslaw at the American Legion Post 59 on Thurs., May 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. Located at 613 Legion Dr., Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-8988.

2 Last Saturday Morning Breakfast: Topper’s is hosting their last Saturday Morning Breakfast from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., May 4. Located at 311 State Road, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-9401

3 Prom Grand March: Head up to the Fine Arts Center at 5 p.m. Sat., May 4 in Montevideo to watch all the prom goers show up.