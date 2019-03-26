If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

1 A Taste of Community: Chippewa Valley Youth 11th Annual Taste of Community Talking Waters Beer and Wine Tasting event is held Fri., March 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with silent auction and live music from Gig Noonan. $25 for tickets located at the Montevideo American Legion Post 59 at 613 Legion Drive, Montevideo.

2 Saturday Matinees: Stop in at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. at the Millennium Theater for a movie Sat. March 30. Located at 560 SW 1st St., Montevideo. For more information or movies showing called 320-269-3135.



3 Belgian Waffle Feed: Sponsored by the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Sun., March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Montevideo Community Center. $8 for Adults and $3 for children five and under. Advanced tickets available for $7.