The Montevideo Gold Dusters competed at Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd last Friday, Jan. 4.

Nine teams participated in Varsity Kick, and the Gold Dusters placed second behind LqPV/DB and ahead of third place YME.

In Varsity Jazz, the Gold Dusters finished in third place out of ten teams and behind LqPV/DB in first, and Yellow Medicine East in second.

In Junior Varsity competition, the Gold Dusters took second place in High Kick behind first place LqPV/DB. In Jazz, the JV girls placed fourth. First place in JV Jazz went to LqPV/DB.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, the Gold Dusters will compete in Cold Spring at ROCORI High School.

