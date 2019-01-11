The Crookston Glistening Edge skating team performed their routine during the first intermission of a boys’ hockey game between Crookston and Park Rapids. Glistening Edge will next perform during a girls’ hockey game between Crookston and Park Rapids on Tuesday, January 15 at 6 p.m.
Glistening Edge performs at boys' hockey
