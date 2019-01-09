This week's Pirates of the Week are Gretchen Theis, Ethan Boll, Brock Heppner, Caden Osborn, Nora Peterson and Amanda Schultz.

Girls’ Basketball

Gretchen Theis - Jr. G



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “Gretchen has been a major catalyst in our strong start this season. She is a very intelligent basketball player with a high skill set. Gretchen has been very effective in attacking the paint and has done a nice job of taking care of the basketball this season. Expect to see strong play from Gretchen the rest of the season.”



Wrestling

Ethan Boll - 8th Grade



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “Ethan is explosive on his feet and has really improved in the top position which has helped him win the close matches this season. He has been a big contributor to our recent dual team success.”



Boys’ Hockey

Brock Heppner - Sr. F



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Brock, a senior captain, plays forward and is second on the team with 14 points. Brock plays power play, penalty kill and every other situation for the Pirates, but its his leadership on and off the ice that is truly his best asset. Congrats, Brock.”



Boys’ Basketball

Caden Osborn - Jr. C



Head Coach Greg Garmen says, “I need to go with Caden Osborn again as he had the monster game at East Grand Forks with 36 points, and he sat seven minutes due to fouls.”



Girls’ Hockey

Nora Peterson - So. F



Head Coach Tim Moe says, “Nora is a sophomore forward from Mayville. She scored our only goal this week against Devils Lake. She is our second leading scorer with four goals and five assists on the year. She is a dynamic skater and she probably has the hardest shot on the team. She has also had a great attitude this year coming in without really knowing most of her teammates. She has stepped up to be a leader and a great teammate for the rest of our players.”



Dance

Amanda Schultz - Fr.



Head Coach Adrianne Winger says, “Amanda has done a great job in helping choreograph for the Park and Rec Little Treasurettes and has put much time and dedication into helping come up with great ideas for our routines this year. Amanda is very friendly and supportive of her teammates. I love how Amanda pushes herself and strives for perfection not only during our practices and performances, but also takes the time to make sure that her schoolwork is up to her satisfaction.”

