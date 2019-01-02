This week's Pirates of the Week are Kylie Solheim, Hunter Knutson, Eric Delorme, Jaden Lubarski and Catherine Tiedemann.

Girls’ Basketball

Kylie Solheim - Sr. G



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “Kylie had two good games over our holiday break. She has been one of our most consistent shooter this season and does many things that help our team that do not always show up in a box score. Kylie has been a good leader and will continue to do great things in 2019.”



Wrestling

Hunter Knutson - 8th Grade



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “Hunter rallied back for a huge victory in the Park Rapids match which helped secure the victory for our team. He continues to work hard and show improvement on the mat.”



Boys’ Hockey

Eric Delorme - Sr. F



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Eric, a senior forward, had four of the five Pirate goals in the holiday tournament in TRF. Eric has found his scoring touch the last few weeks and will be relied upon heavily to continue to lead the Pirates offensively over the rest of the season.”



Boys’ Basketball

Jaden Lubarski - Sr. F



Head Coach Greg Garmen says, “Jaden has really been playing aggressive as of late. He is defending well and taking the ball to the basket hard. The Pirates will need him to continue to do this the rest of the way.”



Girls’ Hockey

Catherine Tiedemann - So. F



Head Coach Tim Moe says, “Catherine Tiedemann is a sophomore forward for us who is a great leader off and on the ice. She is a dynamic player who, whenever she gets the puck, has a chance to score. She leads our team with 11 goals on the year.”

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.