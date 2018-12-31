Minnesota Crookston moves to 8-4 (3-3 NSIC) with Sunday's win.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team made it a season sweep of Bemidji State University with a 73-63 win Sun., Dec. 30 at Lysaker Gymnasium. The Golden Eagles were ignited by outstanding play in the post from Isieoma Odor (R-Sr., F/C, Bloomington, Minn.), who came just one point shy of her career high with 28 points on 9-of-16 from the field, including 10-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Minnesota Crookston moves to 8-4 (3-3 NSIC) with Sunday’s win. The Golden Eagles currently sit in a tie for fourth in the NSIC North. Bemidji State falls to 2-8 (0-6 NSIC) as they remain winless in conference play. The Golden Eagles continue their best start since the 2015-16 season when they opened the year with a 9-3 mark. Minnesota Crookston went on to a school-record 18 wins on the 2015-16 campaign.

Odor added eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals to her stat line. She surpassed Brittani Wiese for sixth all-time in career points at Minnesota Crookston with 1,228 points. Odor needs 16 points to surpass Kari Score for fifth all-time. She needs 47 rebounds to surpass Laurie Tyson for second all-time, and 49 rebounds to surpass Katrina Nordick for the school-record for boards.

Abby Guidinger (So., G/F, Waukesha, Wis.) came off the bench for nine points on 3-of-7 from the field. Paige Weakley (Jr., G/F, Kearney, Mo.) chipped in nine points, including going 3-of-6 from the field. Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., G, Marshfield, Wis.) added six points, four rebounds, and four steals. Stephanie McWilliams (Jr., G, Grand Forks, N.D.) was crucial on the glass with eight rebounds off the bench. The Golden Eagles received a boost off the bench from newcomer Paige Cornale (Fr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.), who had five points.

Minnesota Crookston was 24-of-55 for 43.6 percent, while they were just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles shot 23-of-29 for 79.3 percent from the foul line. Minnesota Crookston had 15 turnovers on the game. They lost the rebounding edge 42-33 to Bemidji State.

The Beavers were held to just 23-of-62 for 37.1 percent from the field. Bemidji State shot 5-of-29 for 17.2 percent from three-point distance, and were 12-of-19 for 63.2 percent from the foul line. The Beavers were forced into 16 turnovers on the game.

Bemidji State was led by 18 points from Brooklyn Bachmann on 8-of-16 from the field. Bachmann added eight boards. Taylor Bray finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Gabby Dubois notched nine points and six boards, while Emma Rappe came off the bench for nine points.

The two conference rivals were knotted up 4-4 in the early going. Minnesota Crookston responded with 5-0 run guided by a Guidinger old-fashioned three-point play to put the Golden Eagles ahead 9-4. A Bachmann basket cut the deficit to 9-6. Minnesota Crookston pushed their lead out to 17-9 with an Odor bucket. The Beavers pulled within six at 19-13 with a Bachmann hoop late in the first quarter. Kylie Post (Fr., G, Corcoran, Minn.) sank a buzzer-beating triple to extend the lead back out to 22-13 going into the break.

Bemidji State opened the second stanza on a 5-0 run as they pulled within 22-18 following a pair of Dubois free throws. Minnesota Crookston stopped the run as Odor found Bren Fox (Fr., F/C, Norwood Young America, Minn.) in the post for the bucket. Fox would be fouled and completed an old-fashioned three-point play to extend the lead to 25-18.

The Beavers responded with a 7-0 run guided by two buckets from Zerr, and a trey from Rappe to knot the game up 25-25. Michaelis came up in a big spot as she completed the old-fashioned three-point play to start a 5-0 run for the Golden Eagles and push the score out to 30-25 in favor of Minnesota Crookston. A Bray bucket for Bemidji State cut the deficit to 30-27. However, the Golden Eagles came back with a 7-0 ignited by the play of Cornale with five points, and Kylea Praska (Fr., G, Thief River Falls, Minn.) with a bucket. After the run, Minnesota Crookston led 37-27 with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter.

The Beavers ended the second stanza on a 6-2 run as they went into the locker room trailing 39-33.

Neither team could good much going in the first three minutes of the third quarter. The Beavers were able to slice the advantage down to 43-39 with free throws from Rappe with 5:40 left in the third quarter. Minnesota Crookston halted the run with a 9-0 run as a pair of Odor free throws pushed the lead out to 52-39. The Golden Eagles went into the quarter break with a 56-43 advantage.

An Odor bucket moved the Minnesota Crookston lead to 61-45 with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Beavers would shave the lead down to 62-54 with a Dubois hoop. Minnesota Crookston would respond led by an Odor old-fashioned three-point play as they took the lead out to 68-56 with 3:19 left in the game.

A Bachmann old-fashioned three-point play sliced the deficit down to 69-61 with 1:56 remaining in the tilt. Minnesota Crookston would hit crucial buckets to take the 73-63 win.

Minnesota Crookston remains at home as they take on St. Cloud State University Sat., Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. as they open their 2019 portion of the schedule. The game will pit the two teams that are currently tied for fourth in the NSIC North.