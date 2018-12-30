Crookston erased a 3-0 deficit, but lost 4-3 in overtime.

The Pirates played their second overtime game in as many days when they took on Eveleth-Gilbert in the Thief River Falls Ralph Engelstad Holiday Classic. After beating Fargo North 2-1 in overtime the day before, Crookston came back from 3-0 against the Golden Bears to force extra time, but fell short 4-3 on a game-winning goal by Elliot Van Orsdel (Jr. C).



Noah Dragseth (So. G) recorded a season-high 36 saves for Crookston (2-8-1) in the loss while Kodi Intihar (Sr. G) stopped 12 pucks for the Golden Bears (8-5).



Nick Beaudette (Jr. D) put Eveleth-Gilbert on the board first with a goal and Van Orsdel scored his first goal of the game on a power play to make it 2-0 with 5:41 to play in the first period.



In the second period, Cody Stanisich (Jr. W) increased the Golden Bears’ lead to 3-0 with a score 6:13 into the frame.



Crookston’s leading scorer on the season, Eric Delorme (Sr. F), who tied the game and won it a day before, brought the Pirates to within two when he beat Intihar with 7:12 to play in the second period. With 3:55 left, Delorme scored his ninth goal of the year and the Pirates trailed 3-2. Noah Kiel (So. G) received credit for the assist.



In Crookston’s last seven games, Delorme has scored eight times and tallied multiple goals in three of those contests.



For the second straight day, the Pirates tied a game in the third period. This time, Sam Overgaard (Sr. F) delivered and Crookston possessed a chance to win two in a row for the first time this season.



In the extra frame, the Golden Bears committed a major penalty with under five minutes to play giving the Pirates a 5-on-4 advantage the rest of the way. Rather than capitalizing, the Pirates surrendered a short-handed goal to Van Orsdel and lost 4-3.



Crookston will continue their schedule in 2019 when they take on Detroit Lakes at home on Friday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.