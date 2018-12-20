Mite White



The Crookston Mite White hockey team had their first game of the year this weekend against Hallock and played a very good game. As a coaching staff, we were very proud of how hard the kids worked. Rowan Benoit and Bladen Melsa each scored a pair of goals with Brodie Meyer scoring one as well. Jacob Biermaier played a very good game in net and made some really good saves to keep us in the game. Even though we lost 7-5, it was a lot of fun. Mite White plays a double header against Bagley on Saturday, December 22 in Crookston at 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.



Player of the week - Rowen Benoit: Rowen has been working hard in practice and was rewarded for that work this weekend. He has come a long way from the start of the year. We are excited to see how far he will go this year.



Mite Blue

This week, Mite Blue played at home against Hallock. Hallock came up with nine goals to Crookston's four. We had our full team in attendance which consists of eight skaters and one goaltender. Scoring in the game was Noah Chandler (1) and Caden Perry (3).



Player of the week - Caden Perry: Caden works hard when he is on the ice and uses his speed to his advantage.



8U

The 8U girls had their first game of the season against Bemidji 10U B team. The team was an older team mixed with 10U and 8U players. The final score was 8-7 with it being back and forth the whole game. The team played well together and had fun. Adley Vigness and Sydney McDonald were the team scorers. The young players who came out for their first year had a blast and played together after many weeks of practice.



Player of the week - Abby Lane: She did a great job in the net and stopped multiple breakaways. With all her effort and hard work, she is named Player of the Week.



Squirt A

Squirt A had two home games on Saturday. They started out Saturday afternoon defeating Bemidji 2-1 in a fast paced game. They had a few hours to rest before taking on Warroad on Saturday evening. It was a battle to the end, with Warroad eventually taking the win in overtime 5-4.



Player of the week - Ryan Clauson: Ryan worked hard on defense all weekend and scored the winning goal against Bemidji.



Squirt B

They had one game this past weekend, Saturday against the Fargo Angels B team. The first time they played them on November 18 at home, Crookston did not fare so well and lost 10-3. Saturday, they started out with Hudson Rick scoring the game's first goal, unassisted at 1:36 into the first period. The Angels then scored four unanswered goals to end the first period 4-1. In the second, Kira Daniels scored with an assist by Jaret Mattson to make it a 4-2 game. Later in the period, Kira Daniels scored her second. Angels scored three to end our second period 7-3. After the Angels scoring right away in the third period, Crookston was down by five. Hudson Rick then scored his second goal of the game which fired up our bench as Jackson Fritsch went to score the very next shift with assists from Aiden Weiland and Cam Martin. Two minutes and 28 seconds later, Kira Daniels scored, making it her very first hat trick of the season. It was assisted by Hudson Rick. With five seconds to go in the third, Hudson Rick scored his third goal (unassisted), giving him a hat trick. It was an amazing comeback with a final of 8-7. They did not get a win, but for the team, it was our best effort yet. Goaltender Tony Elbinger had 24 saves and played a great third period. Fargo Angels awarded a "Player of the Game." Saturday's recipient was Kira Daniels.



Player of the Week - Wyatt Marsyla: Wyatt is always respectful, eager to learn and very coachable. He always works hard regardless if in practice or game time. One of those kids you really enjoy coaching. In Saturday's game, he showed agility when he, as a center, experienced a defensive player go out of position to offense. He stayed back and covered as defense which is something that we have not touched on much this year.



10U

The 10U Girls enjoyed a weekend at home after being on the road for most of this season's games. Their last and only home game so far was November 23. Saturday morning, they took on the Bemidji 10UA team again and this time, had more scoring opportunities, played their positions well and worked hard. The game ended in a loss of 9-0, but it was fun to see improvement since their last game only three weeks prior. Saturday afternoon, they played Fergus Falls and won in overtime 4-3. Scoring in regulation were Emma LaPlante, Alexa Bartrum and Claire McDonald. The overtime goal was scored by Emma LaPlante, who also had two assists in the game. Sunday afternoon, the girls finished their weekend with a 9-1 win against Detroit Lakes. Scoring goals in Sunday's game were Emma LaPlante (4), Alexa Bartrum (3), her first hat-trick, Mya Bower (1) and Claire McDonald (1). The lone assist in Sunday's game was on one of Alexa Bartrum's goals and came from her sister, Aubrey Bartrum. The girls are having fun on and off the ice and continue to grow in their hockey sense and skills. They are understanding their positions better, communicating on the ice and looking to make the plays. This coming weekend, the girls will have two home games: Friday versus Thief River Falls at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday versus Warroad at noon.



Player of the Week - Alexa Bartrum: Alexa has been working hard and learning her position well. She continues to improve every day and is evident by her goal on Saturday and hat trick on Sunday.



Peewee A

This weekend, the Peewee A team played in the Detroit Lakes Tournament. The Peewee’s were placed in a challenging pool. They lost 10-1 to Anoka, tied Red Lake Falls 4-4 (lost in shootout) and lost 5-1 to Omaha. On Sunday, they lost to Fergus Falls 6-2.



Player of the Week - Koda Donarski and Lucas Miller: Congratulations to Koda Donarski and Lucas Miller for being named PeeWee A players of the week. Koda displayed his shooting abilities in his quick snap shot goal against a tough Omaha team. Even though Lucas didn’t score this weekend, he continues to work hard putting himself in scoring position.



Peewee B



Player of the Week - Conner Hanson: Conner had a great weekend at our tournament down in Breezy Point this weekend. Conner scored two goals in our exciting win over the Breezy Point team with his second goal of the game coming with nine seconds left in overtime. It was an extremely exciting game to be a part of and I am so happy that Conner could finish the game off for us in overtime. Conner has tremendous speed and is always flying around the ice. Conner is at his best when he is using his speed to create turnovers and getting to the net. His overtime goal was exactly what we love to see out of Conner, using his speed to get scoring opportunities and when he gets those opportunities, the puck usually ends up in the back of the net. Keep up the hard work, Conner.



12U

The Crookston 12U hosted Fergus Falls and West Fargo 14U this past weekend. On Saturday, the 12U came out a little sluggish in the first period and could not seem to put the puck in the back of the net. After a quick Zam, the 12U girls started playing their game, taking quality shots and taking a 5-2 win over Fergus Falls. Scoring for Crookston were Kaylie Clauson (2), Hattie Weiland, Cassie Solheim and Reese Swanson. Assisting for Crookston were Cassie Solheim (2), Kaylie Clauson and Reese Swanson.

On Sunday afternoon, the Crookston 12U welcomed the West Fargo 14U. West Fargo took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Crookston came back in the second scoring three nice goals and moving the puck quickly. The 12U could not hold West Fargo and ended the game in a 5-3 loss. Karlie Arthur was in net and had 22 saves. Scoring for Crookston were Cassie Solheim, Addie Fee and Reese Swanson. Assisting for Crookston was Ashlyn Bailey (2).

This upcoming weekend, the 12U will travel up north to face two competitive district teams, Roseau and Warroad.



Player of the Week - Cassie Solheim: Cassie works very hard and has great vision on the ice. She always does what is asked of her and does it well. Cassie is also a great role model to the younger girls.



Bantam

The Crookston Bantams took a trip to the Iron Range this weekend going 2-0. On Friday night, Crookston defeated Virginia 5-1. Alex Longoria led the team with two goals. Blaine Andringa, Zachary Tahran and Dalton Delude also scored for Crookston. Assists went to Drake Lord, Nathan Kelly, Zachary Tahran and Alex Longoria (2). Jaren Bailey came up big for Crookston in net stopping a late penalty shot and ending the game with 37 saves.

On Saturday morning, Crookston faced off against Greenway completing the weekend sweep with another 5-1 win. Nathan Kelly opened up the scoring for Crookston. Alex Longoria and Blaine Andringa had a pair of goals each to seal the win for Crookston. Assisting on goals was Zachary Tahran, Sam Stewart, Blaine Andringa (2) and Alex Longoria (2). Jaren Bailey had another solid performance in net stopping 32 shots.

Crookston looks to build off of last weekend’s momentum with a pair of home games this weekend against Bagley and LOW and Sunday afternoon at Bemidji.



Player of the Week - Zachary Tahran: Zachary is usually the smallest player on the ice each week, but plays like he is the biggest. His ability to forecheck effectively gives us many scoring opportunities each week.