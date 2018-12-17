In their previous three games, the St. James Area girls basketball team got off to a slow start. On Saturday, the Saints flipped the script, getting a quick start against Fulda.

However, the 8-2 lead the Saints took early in the first half almost didn’t matter, as the Coyotes would tie things up at 20-20 in the first half.

The Saints would go on a 7-2 run to end the half, taking a 27-22 lead at the buzzer.

Jaelyn Haler scored all nine of her points in the first half. The Saints let Fulda stick around in the first half, committing 16 turnovers in the first half.

Despite taking a five-point lead into the break, Kaydi Anderson and Chloe Mickelson got into foul trouble once again.

This time around, Ellie Becker, Torri Mohwinkel and Kelsey Grunewald all stepped up in the scoring department. Grunewald and Mohwinkel had four points each, while Becker scored nine in the second half.

When they weren’t in foul trouble, Mickelson and Anderson were effective. Mickelson scored ten points while connecting on 2/3 attempts from beyond the three-point line. Anderson was dominant, finishing with 24 points on 12/21 shooting and nine rebounds.

As the points began to pile up, the Saints continued to extend their lead, eventually winning by 20, 67-47.

The Saints also took much better care of the ball in the second half, committing just seven turnovers in the half.

In addition to her nine points, Haler stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with eight rebounds and seven assists.

It was quality over quantity for the Saints from the three-point line, connecting on four of nine from deep. St. James’ three-point defense was solid, with Fulda only shooting 8/25 from three.

In addition to tight three-point defense, the Saints were led by Renata Hernandez’s seven steals.

With the victory, St. James improves to 2-3 on the year, while Fulda remains winless, dropping to 0-8. The Saints are back in action on Friday to take on the 6-1 New Ulm Eagles.