So let us just make this conclusion and then move on: Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz, a Democrat and unmistakable critic of Republican President Donald Trump, probably should have accepted Trump's invitation extended to him and more than a dozen other new state governors to attend a meeting at the White House and discuss, according to the agenda, things like workforce development and veterans issues.

Had Walz attended the largely congratulatory session that appeared to be more of a media event than anything, this editorial wouldn't be appearing in this space today. And you can bet Republican legislators here in Minnesota wouldn't have had any reason to be critical to Walz last week. But his decision to decline Trump's invitation and remain in Minnesota, because, according to his spokesperson, he was simply too busy on transitional work before he officially takes office, gave Republicans in Minnesota a reason to speak out. And, almost certainly, you can bet that Democrats in Minnesota wouldn't have been critical of Walz or otherwise made a big deal out of it had he attended the meeting with the other governors-elect and Trump at the White House.

So, basically, this was a non-event, or at least it would have been, had Walz simply gone to Washington and made an appearance with the president. By saying no thanks, it became an event, a newsworthy headline. It would have been easier for Walz to make the trip, but by shunning the president, Walz created a story and invited criticism.

But he can handle it. Seriously, although Walz, a veteran, has made better treatment of veterans a big part of his platform as a lawmaker, and even though veterans-related issues were supposedly going to be talked about in the governors-elect sit-down with Trump, do Walz and Trump have any beliefs in common? Just because Trump wanted to talk about veterans issues, that doesn't mean he or his policies have been friendly to veterans since he was elected.

It's a legitimate thing to float the notion that states often need the federal government's support to get things accomplished, on the state level. So, in that regard, maybe Walz didn't do himself or his state any favors by skipping the meeting with Trump. But the thinking here is that Minnesota often does very well for itself, better than most states, when it needs to take action on its own for the betterment of its citizens, when the federal government comes up short.

One would hope that Trump wouldn't be spiteful at some point down the road because of Walz’s perceived snub and as a result act negatively toward Minnesota because, in his mind, Walz thumbed his nose at him in December of 2018. Trump would never do that, would he? Of course he wouldn’t.