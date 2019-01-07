Joseph W. Neid 89, of Sleepy Eye, died on Jan. 6, 2019

Joseph W. Neid 89, of Sleepy Eye, died on Jan. 6, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Friday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a KC Rosary at 4 p.m, and a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., both Thursday at the funeral home. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Joseph W. Neid was born on Oct. 11, 1929 to Joseph A. and Otilia (Hickel) Neid in Comfrey. He attended Comfrey catholic schools and then served two years in the military. He married Elaine Weisensel on April 18, 1955 and the couple raised four children sharing many years of marriage until her passing in 1983. Joe later married Joyce (Hudson) Christiansen on August 23, 1985. He worked as a farm laborer for 34 years for Walter Romberg; then from 1990 to his retirement he was employed by The Furniture Gallery in Sleepy Eye. Joe was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Aid. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, attending his grandchildren's events, playing cards and enjoying morning coffee with friends.

Joe is survived by his wife, Joyce Neid; daughter, Diane (Mike) Meath of Columbus; sons: Brian (Jana) Neid, Dan (Sandy) Neid both of Sleepy Eye and Gary (Vickie) Neid of Winthrop; stepson, David (Patricia) Christiansen of Waxahachie, Tex; stepdaughter, SuAnn (Shane) Hinderman of Sleepy Eye; and sister, Marie (Tom) Kelly of Frankenmuth MI. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Nick Meath, Melissa Meath, Hayley Neid, Parker Neid, Allie (Jake) Schindle, Mitch Neid, Andrew Neid, Vanessa (Jeff) Hendrickson, Alyssa (Alex) Busch, Dane Christiansen, Jacob Hinderman and Rebecca Hinderman and four great grandchildren: Breah and Kinley Hendrickson, Declan Meath and Adalyn Busch. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Elaine Neid and brothers: Roman, Norbert, Alois and Bernard Neid and sister Agnes Fromm.