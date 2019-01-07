Aladeen Deloris Noren of St. James, died Jan. 3, 2018

Aladeen Deloris (nee Nelson) Noren of St. James, died Jan. 3, 2018, surrounded by her family, at the Good Samaritan Pleasant View Home. She was 100 years old. Funeral services for Aladeen were held on Jan 7, at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church, St. James. Interment was held at the church cemetery. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.

Aladeen was born at home on April 2, 1918, on her parents (Arthur and Francis) farm in Nelson Township, she was country-schooled and graduated from St. James High School in 1936. After high school, she attended beauty school and worked as a beautician in Waseca, Amboy and St. James. She married Evert Noren in 1942 and worked at a laundry service and dime store in California while he was in basic training before being shipped overseas during World War II. Aladeen and Evert had four children; Judy Mae (deceased in 1968), Jeanne, Charles and Creig. Aladeen had 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of East Sveadahl Lutheran Church serving as Sunday School teacher, and active member of the Ladies Aid. Belonged to the county Home Extension group and learned many cooking tips and recipes. Enjoyed playing cards and participated in local card clubs. Belonged to a bowling league and thoroughly enjoyed this indoor activity. Her hobbies were vegetable and flower gardening, crocheting, embroidery and crossstitch, and working crossword puzzles from the newspapers. For many years, she did beauty work out of her home but loved being a fulltime homemaker. Aladeen was a caring, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her three children: Jeanne, Lenexa, Kans., (Jay Mackay); Charles, St. James (Kathleen); Creig, St. James (Debra); and son-in-law Lloyd Christenson, New Dim (Helen). She is preceded in death by her husband Evert; daughter, Judy Mae, her brother Arthur Jr., her parents and other relatives.