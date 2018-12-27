Robert (Bob) Homan, 90, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at his home in Alexandria.

Robert (Bob) Homan, 90, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at his home in Alexandria. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 27, at Good Shepherd Church in Alexandria, with Pastor Tim Schiller officiating. Organist is Sue Nelson. Interment will be at the East Zion Lutheran Church in Starbuck. Pallbearers are Bill Homan, Todd Homan, Deron Homan, Dan Eberly, Steve Syvrud, Jeff Syvrud, Dawson Syvrud and Davin Syvrud.

Anderson Funeral Home, of Alexandria, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (www.andersonfuneral.net)

Full Obituary available in our paper.