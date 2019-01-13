Schedule of CPR and first aid classes.

Sleepy Eye’s Ambulance Coordinator and Emergency Manager, Shari Hittesdorf, announced the following courses offered this winter:

•Healthcare Provider’s CPR (infant, child, adult, two-rescuer, AED, Choking) on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Ambulance/Police Garage. Cost is $35. This course is designed for those with no previous training, as well as those needing to refresh. This class meets the American Heart Association's BLS Healthcare Provider requirements. This course is NOT for daycare providers.

•Lay Rescuer/Non-Healthcare Provider’s CPR (infant, child, adult, AED, Choking) on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ambulance/Police Garage. Cost is $30. This course is designed for those with no previous training, as well as those needing to refresh. This class meets Daycare Providers and OSHA requirements. It will NOT meet licensed Healthcare Provider requirements.

•Emergency First Aid on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ambulance/Police Garage. Cost is $25. This course is designed for those with no previous training, as well as those needing to refresh. This class meets the Daycare requirements.

For more information or to register for these classes, contact Hittesdorf at: hitt@sleepyeyetel.net or 507-794-3116.