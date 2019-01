Visitors to the Elves Christmas Village Avenue of Trees voted for their favorite Christmas tree.

Visitors to the Elves Christmas Village Avenue of Trees were invited to vote for their favorite Christmas tree among the 26 trees decorated by local businesses, churches, and organizations. Event organizer, Kathy Krenz, announced two trees tied for first place—those of the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and Trinity Lutheran Church. The event was sponsored by Krenz Real Estate.