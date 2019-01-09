The Redwood-River Valley wrestlers made it five straight dual meet victories with wins over Monte UNITED and New London/Spicer Tuesday night.

The Badgers got into a good one with Section 3AA rival Monte UNITED, as key falls by James Ploeger and Kaleb Haase at 195 and 220 sealed a 42-36 victory.

Carter Brandt got things going for the Badgers with a key third period fall at 106. Owen Bertram also picked up a third-period fall at 120 that would give the Badgers a 12-6 lead. Jaxon Lang earned a hard fought 11-8 decision at 132, and Omar Arredondo rolled to an 11-3 major decision at 138 that put the Badgers up 19-12 heading into the 145 pound match.

Monte would pick up a fall at 145, but senior Tayte Harazin answered right back with a 1:22 second-period fall at 152. Andy Fischer earned a key first-period pin at 170 that made it 31-24, and Ploeger and Haase would then close things out as the Badgers earned a nice Section win.

The Badgers also battled New London/Spicer and would roll to a 54-13 victory.

The Badgers trailed early 7-0 before Bertram claimed a 9-4 decision at 120. Dalton Langseth would follow with a fall at 126, and Arredondo (138), Harazin (152), Fischer (170), Mason Rummel (182), Ploeger (195) and Chad Maddock (heavyweight) would all win by forfeit.

Brayden Reynolds earned a 4-1 win at 160, Joseph Anderson was an 8-3 winner at 145 and Haase would pick up a 7-1 decision at 220.

The Badgers are back in action Thursday night with a triangular in St. Peter against St. Peter and highly ranked Fairmont/MCW. They will compete in the Big South tournament Saturday in Waseca.

The Section 3AA-North standings remain interesting with Redwood-River Valley joining a good Marshall/Lakeview team along with Monte UNITED and MAHACA. Fairmont/MCW out of the Section 3AA-South is the favorite.