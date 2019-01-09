She's been with RiverView for 31 years.

As a hospital patient access representative Kristi Abrahamson is front and center when patients arrive for emergency care, surgery or to receive care on the medical floor. She is also RiverView’s Employee of the Month for December.



“I’ve met so many people,’’ she said of her 31 years at RiverView. “I don’t always remember their names, but I know them, and they know me. They know we care. Our patients are our reason for being here.’’



Abrahamson also covers switchboard, is cross trained to work in a few other departments and has trained many people as a super trainer over the years.



Abrahamson has lived in Crookston most of her life, and counts herself lucky to have her family living in Crookston, as well. She has two children: Tammie (Chad Haugen) and Justin. She has two grandchildren: Nic, a senior planning his future and going off to college, and Paige, a sixth grader. She enjoys watching Paige play hockey and volleyball. Her close-knit family enjoys spending time together, and they all love to cook.



“I am honored to receive this award,’’ she shared. “RiverView is a wonderful place to work. We are like one big family. I have made so many lasting friendships over the years. This includes co-workers and patients.



“We are all looking forward to what lies ahead for us. Our facility will be bigger and better for our patients.’’



