Wilson, Stevenson lead Cards to narrow 131.925-131.625 victory

A slight edge on vault and bars helped the Redwood Valley gymnastics team hold off host Benson 131.925-131.625 Tuesday night in a non-conference dual.

The Cardinals got a strong effort from the duo of Avery Wilson and Emma Stevenson, as they would finish second and third respectively in the All-Around. Benson’s Mariah Ahrndt captured the All-Around with an impressive 35.725 total.

Wilson finished with a 33.95 total that included a fourth-place score of 8.75 on vault, a third-place of 8.75 on beam, a fourth-place 8.6 on floor and a fifth-place finish of 7.85 on bars. Stevenson scored a 33.65 that included a second-place 9.05 on vault, a first-place 8.9 on beam, a second- place score of 8.75 on floor and a 6.95 on bars.

Riley Franklin was fourth in the All-Around with a 31.725 total. She scored a third-place 8.875 on vault, was fifth with an 8.2 on floor, added a third-place score of 7.95 on bars and a 6.7 on beam. Mikayla Opatz was second with an 8.0 on bars and added a 7.15 on beam, Hailey Mohr was fifth on bars with a 7.85, added a 7.5 on floor and a 7.1 on beam. Kenya Duroe scored a 8.65 on vault, Ellie Mertens had an 8.45 on vault and Carlath Berry 7.3 on floor.

In JV competition, Berry (8.5), Mohr (8.4) and McKenna Flinn (8.35) were 1-2-3 on vault. Taylor Klabunde was second on bars (6.5) and Flinn fourth (5.3), and Mertens was second on floor (7.4).