FFA Members of the Month for December are Zach Ernst, Mike Ludewig and Leah Schnobrich. Officer of the month is Cassidy Hoffmann.

Zach Ernst is a seventh grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and this has been his first year in FFA. He joined FFA because it sounded like a lot of fun. Zach’s SAE is Dairy Production Placement, which involves him milking cows for a neighboring farmer.

Zach’s favorite FFA activities are the junior high fun nights. He would like to try being on the Dairy CDE team in the future. By being in FFA, Zach has learned about different careers in agriculture and the parts of the FFA emblem. He is most proud of getting Reserve Champion at the Jr. High Crop Show.

Mike Ludewig is a junior at St. Mary’s School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because his brother and his brother’s friends told him to join. He is very glad they told him to because he loves being in FFA. Mike is on the Dairy CDE team and he likes it because he gets to learn more about cows, which is useful considering he works with a lot of cows. Mike’s SAE involves him milking cows for a few local dairy farms.

Mike’s favorite FFA activity is the Summer Ag. Tours. By being in FFA, Mike has learned that there are way more careers in agriculture than he previously thought.

Leah Schnobrich is a senior at St. Mary’s School and has been in FFA for two years. She joined FFA so she could be on the Horse Evaluation CDE team. She likes that she can understand conformation and place horses in the correct order. She also enjoys competing against her cousin. Leah’s SAE involves her working at Nosbush Dairy, which milks 750 head and has 400 young stock. She does a variety of tasks including milking, scraping manure, and feeding calves.

Leah’s favorite FFA activity is competing in the Horse Evaluation CDE. She is looking forward to attending State Convention this spring. Leah has learned a lot about teamwork from being in FFA. She is most proud of getting third place individually at Regions for Horse Evaluation.

Cassidy Hoffmann is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. She joined FFA because she has been a part of it since she was young. Her mom is also the Ag. teacher, so FFA has always been something she’s been involved in. FFA has given Cassidy so many great opportunities and experiences. Cassidy is this year’s Chapter President and she likes being a leader and doing things with her team. She also enjoys being someone that people can look up to. Cassidy loves being on the officer team because she gets to express her ideas and be a part of a team.

Cassidy is on the Floriculture CDE team and enjoys learning about all the different kinds of flowers and plants, as well as being on the team with her teammates. Cassidy’s SAEs are Home and Community Development along with Ag. Education. Her Home & Community Development SAE involves all of the community service activities she does. Her Ag. Education SAE involves her teaching youth and others about agriculture.

Cassidy’s favorite FFA activity is the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC). She is looking forward to the Officer retreat coming up soon. She is very excited to bond with her team and do lots of fun activities. By being in FFA, Cassidy has learned a lot about being a leader and many things about agriculture which have helped her to grow as a person and form into a leader. Cassidy is proud of getting first place at State for Home & Community Development Proficiency, first place at State for Ag. Education Proficiency, and first place team at Regions last year for Small Animals. She is also proud of being an 11 Star Leader and a Blue and Gold award winner.