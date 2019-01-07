Mayor, four council members to be sworn in

New Crookston Mayor Guy Martin and Crookston City Council members elected along with him in November will be sworn in at Monday evening’s council meeting at city hall.

Along with Martin, new Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier and new Ward 6 Council Member Cindy Gjerswold will recite their oaths of office, along with new At Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten. Gjerswold ran unopposed for the Ward 6 seat after Vedbraaten, the longtime Ward 6 council member, vacated that seat to run for the at-large seat being vacated by Bob Quanrud, who did not seek another term. Cavalier was chair of the Park Board, but he stepped down from that post when he was elected to the council.

Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson, who ran unopposed and was re-elected in November, will also be sworn in.