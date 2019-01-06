Many in the Wabasso community may have noticed the construction activity across from St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the intersection of State Highway 68, County Road 6 and Impala Avenue in Wabasso.

The building construction will be the home of the Mid County Ag Services, LLC, which is owned by Jamison Panitzke who purchased the land from the Wabasso Economic Development Administration in November and has started building a seed warehouse and office.

The building will be 60 feet by 104 feet with offices, restroom, kitchen, small shop area and a seed warehouse. The project is on track to be completed by Spring 2019.

Mid County Ag Services is a full service Pioneer corn, soybean and alfalfa seed business.

The company provides Encirca services, which is a digital ag company Pioneer owns that offers services like VRS prescriptions, satellite imagery, nitrogen/fertility management programs, weather data and much more.

Some of the other services provided are field by field planning, seed treating, crop insurance, 24-hour seed delivery, crop scouting, planting and harvest data management, free seed wagon rental and plot planting.

Panitzke lives 11 miles north of Wabasso and will be entering his third year of sales in the Wabasso area.