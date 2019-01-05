50 years ago

January 1969

• The Franklin Fire Department ambulance was transporting Olive Hauck, 94, to the Redwood Falls Hospital for a heart emergency when it collided with a truck owned by the Great Plains Natural Gas Company. The ambulance crew got Mrs. Hauck to the hospital anyway, driving into the hospital’s parking lot with a flat tire and bent wheel.

• Two hundred and ten pigs died in a Birch Coulee township barn fire, because firefighters were blocked from reaching the barn due to roads covered with snow.

• Two color televisions stolen from the Trojan Seed Company in Olivia the previous week were discovered sitting side-by-side, right-side-up and undamaged on a gravel road about five miles west of Renville. Farmer Marvin Breitkreutz said the televisions weren’t there on the road when he drove past at about 1:15 p.m., but he discovered them when he drove back along the same road 45 minutes later.

• After a year of flying observation helicopters in Vietnam — and receiving 23 air medals, an Army commendation medal, and a Bronze Star for his efforts — Captain Michael Nelson, 22, of Redwood Falls was home for three weeks of leave before heading off for his next assignment, in Fort Wolters, Texas.

• Mrs. Glen Davis of North Redwood won a new Maytag clothes dryer in a drawing at Quesenberry’s in Redwood Falls, replacing her previous drying apparatus – a 50-foot clothesline.

• A Gazette editor wondered why, when the schools have been closed all day because of bad weather, the crowds seemed just as large as ever at the evening basketball games.

25 years ago

January 1994

• Michelle Lynn Read, the daughter of Richard and Sheri Read, was the first baby born at the Redwood Falls Hospital in 1994, born at 4:56 p.m. Jan. 3.

• Shirley Iffert received a certificate, a plant and a shirt for checking out an Amish cookbook from the Redwood Falls Public Library Dec. 30 – as it happens, the 100,000th item checked out from the library in 1993.

• The Redwood County Historical Society began renovations of the Gilfillan house in preparation for the first Farmfest event scheduled for the estate in Summer 1994.

• No new AIDS cases were reported in Redwood or Renville counties in 1993.

10 years ago

January 2009

• Despite the “No Trespassing” signs, caretakers at the Redwood Falls golf course counted up to 50 sledders on the hills on snowy weekends.

• Aviyah Miracle Kindler, daughter of Amber Kindler of Redwood Falls, was the first baby born at the Redwood Area Hospital in 2009, born at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 1.

• The Redwood County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign collected a record $15,867 in donations.