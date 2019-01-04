Sleepy Eye’s community Blood Drive is on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Event Center.

According to the American Red Cross, this is an important time to give blood. They say a seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply.

Sleepy Eye’s community Blood Drive is on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Event Center. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter: Sleepy Eye.