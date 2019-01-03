The public is invited to visit Fort Ridgely State Park for a beginner snowshoe hike this coming Saturday (Jan. 5) at 10 a.m.

Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist, will help participants learn about snowshoeing and will offer some practical advice on the art of using snowshoes.

Those who attend will take an hour-and-a-half hike on the park’s trails, with stops to talk about the history of snowshoeing, unique characteristics of Fort Ridgely and animal life in the winter.

If there isn’t enough snow this will become a hike. Those planning to come are asked to meet at the park’s chalet parking lot.

Snowshoeing is probably the most accessible and easiest of all winter sports. Basically, if one can walk, one can snowshoe. People have been using some form of snowshoes or skis to move across a snow-covered landscape for at least 6,000 years.

There is no charge to attend this event, but vehicles are required to have a permit ($7 daily or $35 year-round) which can be purchased at the park.

This event may be changed or canceled due to weather.

For more information, including event details, weather updates and directions to the park call (507) 384-8890, or visit the Fort Ridgely State Park Web page.

Fort Ridgely State Park is located off of State Highway 4, six miles south of Fairfax or 12 miles north of Sleepy Eye, then follow the signs to the park.

For more information on Fort Ridgely State Park and its services, including a virtual tour of the park, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Web site at mndnr.gov.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR