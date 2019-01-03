The first major winter storm of the season bore down on the area late last week, depositing as much as a foot of heavy, wet snow in some locations.

The first major winter storm of the season bore down on the area late last week, depositing as much as a foot of heavy, wet snow in some locations. Montevideo officially recorded 5.5 inches of snow, with larger amounts falling to the north and west.

The National Weather service had forecasted 6-12 inches for the area, but the storm tracked further north, resulting in lesser amounts for our area.

The storm began late Wednesday with periods of frozen mixed precipitation before changing over to all snow in the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday morning.

City crews were out plowing streets early Wednesday morning, and they did a fine job of having most streets cleared by mid-day.

High winds caused poor visibility in open areas, and no travel was advised on area highways during the height of the storm. Along with the winds, colder temps were ushered in through Saturday and Sunday, with lows reaching into the double digits below zero.

Another system passed through the area Monday, with winter weather advisories posted for 1-3 inches of additional snow accumulation. High winds again whipped up the snow causing near-zero visibilities in open areas.

Temperatures fell throughout the day on Monday, and a Wind Chill Warning went into effect from 6 p.m. Monday evening to 12 p.m. Tuesday. Wind chills were forecast to be in the 25-40 degree below zero range, with actual temperatures sinking into double-digit below zero range by Tuesday morning.

A welcome warm-up is expected for this weekend as highs will reach into the mid-30’s tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

