Someone who bought a Minnesota Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket in Crookston is a million dollars richer on New Years Day. A winning ticket was sold at Superpumper on University Avenue in Crookston as well as in Ely at the Voyageur Short Stop.

The prize-winning numbers are 091593 and 442917. Tickets for the Millionaire Raffle went on sale October 23 and sold out on December 14.

There were also five $100,000 cash prize-winning tickets sold in Minnesota and those numbers are 109634, 198330, 385332, 511931, and 584933. Those winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn Park, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Blaine and Burnsville.