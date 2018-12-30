More than 5 million people have positively changed their financial future through Ramsey Solutions’ Financial Peace University (FPU).

Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, the nine-lesson digital course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

FPU will be held in Redwood Falls at St. John Lutheran Church. The classes will begin Jan. 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Those who are interested in the program are encouraged to visit www.fpu.com /1075166 for more information or to register.

Through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially.

Along with Ramsey personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing.

On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.

“FPU will not only transform the way you handle money, but also your marriage and other areas of your life,” said Ramsey. “This isn’t a boring financial class. We make learning about money fun and easy to understand so people in every situation can benefit from the information.”

An FPU membership includes immediate access to newly revised online video lessons, financial coaching assistance, digital tools and a one-year subscription to the “EveryDollar” Plus budgeting tool.

Also included is access to Legacy Journey and Smart Money Smart Kids courses. Legacy Journey walks families and individuals through what to do once they have control of their finances and helps them navigate their way through building wealth. Smart Money Smart Kids helps parents teach their children to make wise financial decisions. See DaveRamsey.com /FPU for more information.

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills and enhance their lives through personal development.

The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money.

Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration and encouragement to more than a million more.

Voted among Nashville’s best places to work 10 times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 750 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters.

Photo courtesy of DaveRamsey.com