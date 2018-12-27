Open house set for CYF’s Youth Center on South Broadway

The Crookston Youth Foundation will host an open house for The Cove, the Crookston Youth Center, described by CYF leaders as a “safe, substance-free space for our youth.”

The event is set for Sunday, Dec. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and see the progress that has been made this far at The Cove, located in the former This is Sew Broadway location on South Broadway in downtown Crookston.

CYF’s Youth Board of Directors have imagined, designed and created the space that will continue to evolve for years to come while providing free-time activities for youth outside of school and mentorships with community leaders and businesses.

Sunday’s open house will also feature a recognition of youth volunteers and contributors to date. There will be a light meal and refreshments.



To learn more about the Crookston Youth Foundation or if you are interested in helping out somehow, call 218 210-2600 or email contactus@crookstonyouthfoundation.org.