Last week’s article on Adam Christopher incorrectly stated that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Christopher.

The BCA does not decide or determine the outcome of an investigation; it merely presents its findings without recommendations to a prosecuting authority.

In this case, as stated in the body of the article, the decision to not pursue criminal charges rested solely with the Chippewa County attorney.

We apologize for the error.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has determined that criminal charges are not warranted against Montevideo Chief of Police Adam Christopher. The BCA was called in to investigate Christopher’s alleged social media correspondence with an 18 year old woman who sought and obtained a Harassment Restraining Order against him.

On Monday, Monte­video City Attorney Janice Nelson released the following statement: “The County Attorney has finished his examination of the materials provided by the BCA in connection with the complaint against Adam Christopher. The County Attorney’s conclusion was that he did not see any actions that would warrant any type of criminal prosecution.

“However, the City’s independent internal employment investigation is continuing. The City will have no further comment on the matter until the investigation is completed and the City has had a chance to review it.”

Christopher, 47, allegedly began corresponding via Facebook messages with the woman when she was 17. The woman has alleged that Christopher sent her hundreds of messages, some of a sexual nature.

The restraining order against Christopher was granted on Nov. 15, and he has challenged the HRO with a request for a hearing on the matter.

The venue for the hearing has changed several times since it was originally scheduled for the Chippewa County Court House in Montevideo. A hearing has now been set for Feb. 26, 2019, in the Stevens County Court­house in Morris in front of District Judge Charles Glasrud.

Christopher continues to remain on medical leave from the police dept. and he is prohibited from having any contact with the woman.

Chippewa County Attorney Dave Gilbertson was contacted, but declined to comment. He said that all inquiries into the report should be made to the BCA’s investigator on the case, who also could not be reached for comment.

