Charlette "Char" Ann Benson, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Southview Acres Care Center, surrounded by family. Char was born April 25, 1950, in Clarkfield, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea Heimark.

Char graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1968 and went on to attend Augustana University. Char was always up for adventure and turned her hand to many activities. Family and friends were her passion and delight. She had a beautiful soprano voice that was shared with her faith community.

Char spent many years working with FEMA, rushing to the most recent national disaster site to provide rescue assistance to families in their time of greatest need. That passion for rescue was evident in her home, where she was frequently surrounded by dogs she adopted and cared for. Char was always looking to the future, and even as she was very ill was making plans for family activities in 2019.

Char's father and one son, Peter Alan Benson, preceded her in death.

In addition to her dear friends, Char is survived by her son Chris Benson, mother Dorothea Heimark, brother Charles "Corky" Heimark, Jr., sisters Carrie Jo Short and Carla Perkins Sarafin (Bob), numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

Char requested a small private memorial service at her home church of St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Memorials are preferred to the Peter Benson Scholarship, c/o Montevideo High School, 2001 William Avenue, Montevideo, MN 56265.