A memorable season for the Redwood Valley football team was evident in the postseason Big South Conference awards, as the Cardinals had eight players honored for their efforts on the gridiron this season.

The Cardinals went 10-1 overall on the way to the school’s first South Central (White) District title and its first trip to the state tournament since 2004.

Senior Cole Woodford was named the conference’s offensive and defensive back of the year. Woodford – who was recently honored as a Mr. Football finalist for the State of Minnesota at a banquet in Minneapolis – had 42 catches for 738 yards and nine touchdowns despite being double teamed most of the time. He also finished with a team-high eight interceptions and had 17 solo tackles and nine passes defensed.

Senior Corbin Wabasha was a dominant force as both an offensive and defensive lineman for Head Coach Matt Lundeen and was named the Big South lineman of the year. Wabasha finished with 47 tackles (23 solo), eight tackles-for-loss and six sacks.

The junior duo of Chad Maddock and Kaleb Haase were also named to the First-Team All-District squad. The duo was part of a big, strong offensive line unit that played well all season.

Defensively, Haase finished with 42 tackles (26 solo) and 9 1/2 tackles-for-loss, and Maddock had 36 tackles (13 solo), 6 1/2 tackles-for-loss and an interception.

Senior Kyle Huhnerkoch earned First-Team All-District honors as a defensive back/wide receiver. Huhnerkoch led the defense with 34 solo tackles (54 overall), two tackles-for-loss and an interception. Offensively, he was second on the team with 14 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Logan Prouty also earned First-Team All-District honors as a two-way standout as a running back/linebacker for the Cards. Prouty led the Cardinals with 123 carries for 507 yards (including a key 85 yard touchdown scamper in the week one win over Waterville/Elysian-Morristown). Defensively, he was second on the team with 52 tackles (26 solo) and had six tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery.

Senior Matthew Muetzel was named the Big South Punter of the Year averaging 37.8 yards per kick with a long of 66 (in the state match-up with Minneapolis North) and seven kicks of more than 50 yards.

Senior Omar Arredondo (RB/DB) and Adam Bommersbach (RB/LB) were both named to the Honorable Mention All-District team. Bommersbach led the team with 704 yards rushing and five scores.