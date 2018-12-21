What should have been a joyous time of the year for the Amanda Tell family of Montevideo was turned upside down last Friday as their home was burgled while they slept.

The Montevideo Police Dept. dispatched an officer to the Tell residence on N. 8th St. early Friday morning after being notified of the theft.

While preparing for the day, Tell noticed at approximately 7 a.m. that her keys were missing from her purse. “I was getting ready to take my kids to school, but I couldn’t find my keys,” Tell said. “Then I discovered our car was missing.”

The thieves were recorded on a neighbor’s security camera between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m Friday morning. According to Tell, video from the camera shows two individuals entering her Ford Edge SUV, then backing into the alley and driving off.

The theft was alarming to Tell and her family. “My keys were in my purse, and in order to get to my purse, they had to pass ten feet from where my son was sleeping,” she said.

A number of other items were stolen from inside the house while the family slept. “They took my wallet, a collectable sword, and some of our Christmas presents,” Tell said. “They even took food from our freezer in the garage,” said Tell.

Later on Friday afternoon, Tell received a call from a friend who saw a vehicle matching her SUV parked on S. 11th St. in Montevideo. According to Tell, she immediately drove to the location and identified her vehicle. The police were notified and an officer was dispatched to the scene.

“When I got there, it was still warm to the touch, like it was just dropped off,” said Tell.

In addition to finding her vehicle, Tell discovered personal items destroyed and scattered by the thieves making a trail that could be followed into Chinhinta Park. “My kids’ school pictures were ripped to pieces by them,” she said.

According to Tell, the officer responding to the scene searched the vehicle and discovered a knife and a pair of gloves that did not belong to anyone in the family.

The incident has left the Tell family shaken. “I do not feel safe in my home. I do not feel safe in my community,” Tell said.

The Montevideo Police Dept. is investigating the incident but a spokesperson for the department would not comment on the case as it is under active investigation.

Tell is concerned for members of the Montevideo community. She said: “I just want the public to know about this so they can do what they can to be safe. If it can happen to us, it can happen to anybody.”

If anyone has any information on this case, they are encouraged to contact the Montevideo Police Dept. at 320-269-9402.

