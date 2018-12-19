Students interested in agriculture and natural resources from high schools, chapters and clubs across the region and state were on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus on Friday, December 7 to compete in agriculture and natural resources related contests. The annual Agriculture and Natural Resources Day competition has been held for more than 30 years on the Crookston campus.

With contests ranging from horticulture and forestry to ag mechanics, livestock and sales, the day brings out the competitive spirit of students culminating in an awards ceremony. The contests are overseen by UMN Crookston Agriculture and Natural Resources Department faculty. The awards ceremony recognizes the top individuals and teams.

Results of the day’s competition are posted at www.umcrookston.edu/agnatrday and all photographs of individuals and teams are available at https://z.umn.edu/anradphotogallery2018. To download a photo, select the photo and right click to save.

An awards ceremony culminates the exciting day. Scholarships, plaques and certificates are awarded to school teams and individuals for each contest. Over $32,000 in scholarships are available to award-winning students. Last year, $750 UMN Crookston scholarships were awarded for the high individual in each contest, $600 UMN Crookston scholarships were awarded for the second place individual, and $450 UMN Crookston scholarships were awarded for the third place individual.

More information regarding Agriculture and Natural Resources Activities Day is available by contacting Leah Stroot at 281-8101 or visit www.umcrookston.edu/agnatrday.