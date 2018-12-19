The City of Montevideo accomplishes its work with the assistance of a variety of city boards and commissions.

The City of Montevideo accomplishes its work with the assistance of a variety of city boards and commissions. The employments and term limits of some of the various board members will expire along with the end of this year, so the city is looking for any individuals interested in these available opportunities.

Individuals with an interest in community service in one or more of the listed committees are encouraged to submit their name for consideration by the city council. The council will select the new members, unless law dictates otherwise. In some cases incumbents have expressed interest in continued service, and incumbency may be a factor taken into consideration by the council.

The 2019 list of position openings is as follows:

• Board of Health - three 1-year terms.

• Planning Commission - three 3-year terms.

• Airport Commission - three 2-year terms; one 1-year term.

• Police Civil Service Commission - one 3-year term.

• Hospital Commission - one 3-year term.

• Traffic Safety Improvement Committee - 1-year terms (unlimited membership).

• Park Board - one 5-year term, one 4-year term.

• Cable Advisory Board - two 3-year terms, one 1-year term.

• Chippewa County Historical Society - one 3-year term.

• Housing Commission - one 3-year term.

• Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) - two 2 year terms.

• Building & Housing Advisory Appeals - one 3-year term.

• Montevideo United Way - one 3-year term.

• Western MN Prairie Waters Board - one 2-year term.

Those interested in joining one or more of the committees is encouraged to contact City Clerk Glennis Lauritsen by phone at (320) 269-6575, or by mail at P.O. Box 517, 103 Canton Avenue, Montevideo, MN 56265. The applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The council will make appointments on Monday, Jan. 7.

