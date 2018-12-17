The Montevideo-Chippewa County Library recently acquired a set of very special paintings which were part of the estate of Vic Moose.

The Montevideo-Chippewa County Library recently acquired a set of very special paintings which were part of the estate of Vic Moose. Head Librarian Larissa Schwenk and City Council President Marv Garbe accepted the paintings from Stan and Caroline Knutson on behalf of the city and county.

Any story worth its salt is best told from the beginning, so here goes. Vic Moose was born in Minneapolis in 1940 to Victor C. Moose and Willma Sargent Moose. When he was very young, Vic’s parents moved to Montevideo where his father became a partner in Monte Motor Sales (this car connection is important further on into the story).

Vic’s family stayed in Montevideo, and he graduated from good old Monte High. Vic had many wonderful memories of growing up in Montevideo, and made many lifelong friends, one of whom was Stan Knutson (more on Stan in a bit).

Now you can probably imagine that being a teenager in the 1950s was a pretty cool thing. Rock and roll was on a roll and Elvis was king. Hot rods and shiny new cars with majestic tailfins and literally tons of chrome ruled the road. Now imagine if your dad was a partner in an auto dealership in the 1950s. There is no doubt where Vic’s love of cars came from!

Montevideo was bust­ling in the 1950s. The Hollywood Theater was a great place to take in a movie. The Fiesta Ball­room was the place to go when it came to musical entertainment. Buddy Holly even performed there during his ill-fated Winter Dance Party tour in 1959. The town even boasted a region championship basketball team in 1956. (Go Mohawks!) Good times, indeed!

Vic graduated from Monte, then went to the University of Minnesota where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engin­eering. He then furthered his education by attending Oregon State, earning a Master’s Degree in Auto Engineering (go figure). He then ...

