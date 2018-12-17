Dave and Lanae Wordes of Renville were recently honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, which was held Dec. 9-11 in Bloomington.

They were selected by the Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for the award. Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota's natural resources.

The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.

“The awards ceremony was our opportunity to recognize Dave and Lanae Wordes and show the state the great things they are doing for conservation,” said Holly Hatlewick administrator of the Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District, which nominated the Wordes couple for the award.

“Wordes’ are innovators in soil health and cover crops in the Renville area and live conservation, by example. They are always willing to share their knowledge with others and deserve to be recognized for their activities,” she said.

For more information on the program, contact the Renville SWCD by calling (320) 523-1550.

Submitted photo